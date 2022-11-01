scorecardresearch
School Jobs Scam: Partha’s judicial custody extended by CBI court

Chatterjee, who is lodged in Presidency Correctional Home, pleaded for his bail on health grounds. He reportedly told the judge, “I have been here for 100 days but they are not getting anything. They are trying to find fish in muddy waters. But my body is not cooperating. Let me live.”

Rejecting the bail petition of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, the CBI special court in Alipore on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Trinamool Congress leader by 14 days in the school recruitment scam case.

Chatterjee’s counsel said that his client’s medical report showed that he is “seriously ill”. He should be granted bail since many people have benefited from his work as a political leader and that he is an educated man, the lawyer said.

The former minister will not run away and the court may grant him bail on the condition that he won’t leave the country, he said.

Also, Chatterjee lost his cool when confronted by mediapersons on the central agency’s allegations of him being the “mastermind” in the hiring scam, asking them to “keep quite” while being taken to the court.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case. Chatterjee along with his associate Arpita Mukherjee was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a raid at his residence. The ED is probing the money trail in the case. It had seized Rs 50 crore in cash besides jewellery from Mukherjee’s flats. In a chargesheet submitted in a PMLA court, the ED said the total seizures amounted to more than Rs 100 crore. ens

