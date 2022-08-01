Bengal school jobs scam: Partha Chatterjee denies cash haul link, draws TMC criticism

Updated: August 1, 2022 3:09:12 am
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday claimed that the money recovered from two flats of his associate Arpita Mukherjee in connection with an alleged scam in the school staff recruitment did not belong to him.
Questioned by mediapersons while being taken to ESI Hospital, Joka, in Kolkata for medical check-up, Chatterjee said, “It is not my money. I don’t have any money.”
Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said: “You will get to know when the time comes.”
Chatterjee had on Friday asserted that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the Trinamool Congress’ decision to suspend him. “This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe…,” he had said
Subscriber Only Stories
On Sunday, Arpita too was taken to the same hospital for a health check-up as per the court’s order.
Coming down heavily on the former minister, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said he didn’t say anything when he had the opportunity to defend himself. “Now in the last couple of days, he is suddenly smelling a conspiracy, saying it is not his money. He has every right to submit documents and evidences in the court as an accused. Tomorrow, he may even say that he doesn’t know who Arpita Mukherjee is.”
BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being involved in the scam, claiming that the money recovered was linked to her.
“It is a joint venture of Banerjee and Chatterjee. Money belongs to Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Partha and Arpita Mukherjee were custodians of the money,” he alleged.
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said Chatterjee should reveal the secrets behind the organised recruitment scam.
During the day, a rally was taken out by the BJP in Narayangarh area of Paschim Medinipur, demanding the arrest of all what they called “TMC thieves”.
Aprita’s driver Pranab Bhattacharya had told the media that she frequently visited Partha. The ED has also questioned him.
Pranab said his mobile phone had been confiscated.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
The central agency has allegedly found links between various accounts of Partha and Arpita Mukherjee.
The ED has claimed that Rs 8 crore was deposited in Arpita Mukherjee’s accounts linked to shell companies she allegedly controlled.
—With PTI Inputs
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Latest News
No extension order from Govt, 2 senior IAS officers retire
Sukhna floodgate opened after water level nears danger mark
Badal seeks immediate girdwari, compensation for loss of crop, property
Hand foot and mouth disease: HFMD self-limiting, no need to panic, say experts
No one has right to question contribution of martyrs: Mann
Free education scheme: over 92% seat’s vacant
Dera Bassi police arrest 2, recover over 1,000 banned capsules
Express Investigation concluding part: Auditors objected as 2 officers went for a ‘Nice’ break, all at UT’s cost
Farmers block rail, roads in protest against Centre
Be the beacon of social justice: CJI to law graduates
Tricity saw steady Covid rise in July; 1,214 cases in last 7 days, 2K active
Uddhav appoints Anand Dighe’s nephew as Sena’s Thane district unit head