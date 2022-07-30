School jobs scam: Partha alleges conspiracy, BJP says he should name plotters

July 30, 2022 3:17:10 am
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from the state cabinet and suspended him from all party posts pending probe against him in the alleged school staff recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee on Friday claimed that he was a victim of a “conspiracy”.
Speaking to reporters at the ESI Hospital in Kolkata where he was taken for medical check-up, the 69-year-old TMC veteran when asked about the government’s decision to remove him from all posts, said the CM’s decision was right. “Time is not right. It may impact a fair probe.”
BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said if it was a conspiracy then Partha should tell who the conspirators are. “He will face the consequences and now will have to reveal the names of those involved (in the alleged scam).”
Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in Kolkata, broke down on Friday when she was being taken to hospital for a routine check-up. She was also taken to the ESI Hospital in Joka where she refused to come out of the vehicle.
Subscriber Only Stories
ED sources said she broke down during questioning, claiming the cash recovered from her house did not belong to her. Meanwhile, the ED froze three bank accounts with a total balance of Rs 2.2 crore linked to Mukherjee.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Abhishek Banerjee has assured us we will get justice: Agitating SSC job aspirants
ED issues notice to firm linked to TMC MLA under PMLA provisions
BJP holds protest rally in Partha’s Behala Assembly constituency
Uttar Pradesh: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP begins 3-day training camp for its senior leaders
Mirzapur: Cops probe ‘criminal past’ of man who ended life after firing at ashram inmate
Retrospective EWS quota: HC sets aside Maharashtra move
‘Lumpy skin disease not endemic yet, can be controlled via vaccination’: Prof J B Kathiriya
DNA test in rape case corroborative, not conclusive: Bombay HC
Gujarat Hooch tragedy: 12 cops transferred, 3-member probe panel submits report
Eight pioneers of modern India, captured in eight monographs
Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback in Delhi
Three held for ‘stealing’ Eeco van silencers for precious metal dust in Vadodara