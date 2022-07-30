School jobs scam: Partha alleges conspiracy, BJP says he should name plotters

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from the state cabinet and suspended him from all party posts pending probe against him in the alleged school staff recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee on Friday claimed that he was a victim of a “conspiracy”.

Speaking to reporters at the ESI Hospital in Kolkata where he was taken for medical check-up, the 69-year-old TMC veteran when asked about the government’s decision to remove him from all posts, said the CM’s decision was right. “Time is not right. It may impact a fair probe.”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said if it was a conspiracy then Partha should tell who the conspirators are. “He will face the consequences and now will have to reveal the names of those involved (in the alleged scam).”

Arpita Mukherjee who was arrested by ED in connection with School Job Scam brought to Joka ESI hospital for health checking. (Express photo) Arpita Mukherjee who was arrested by ED in connection with School Job Scam brought to Joka ESI hospital for health checking. (Express photo)

Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in Kolkata, broke down on Friday when she was being taken to hospital for a routine check-up. She was also taken to the ESI Hospital in Joka where she refused to come out of the vehicle.

ED sources said she broke down during questioning, claiming the cash recovered from her house did not belong to her. Meanwhile, the ED froze three bank accounts with a total balance of Rs 2.2 crore linked to Mukherjee.