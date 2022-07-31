School jobs scam: Left-wing intellectuals hit out at ‘corrupt’ Trinamool govt, call for ‘another change’

Updated: July 31, 2022 3:26:35 am
In the wake of the alleged SSC recruitment scam, city-based Left-wing intellectuals on Saturday called for another “parivartan” (change) in the state government to change the state of affairs in West Bengal.
Holding a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club, educationist Pabitra Sarkar, CPM leader and advocate Bikash Bhattacharya, actors and theatre personalities trained their guns on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over corruption charges.
“Again, a change is needed in the state government. It will be achieved through smaller movements. Corruption is everywhere. From Group D staff recruitment to teachers recruitment, allegations of corruption have been labelled. Everywhere there are allegations of extortion. The image of Bengal has taken a hit. The recent recovery of unaccounted cash has ashamed the people of the state. In the past ten years, the government has become corrupt from top to bottom,” said Sarkar.
Ahead of the 2011 state Assembly elections, city-based intellectuals had rallied behind then Opposition leader Mamata Banerjee and had called for a (parivartan) change from the 34-year Left Front rule.
Following the recovery of unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 50 crore from two houses of Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of former state minister Partha Chatterjee — both were arrested by the ED in connection with the scam — a section of intellectuals are once again calling for another change.To protest the alleged corruption by the Mamata Banerjee government, the intellectuals have called for a rally on August 1 from Victoria House to Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road.
Advocate Bikash Bhattacharya said, “Not just one minister, but every member of the state Cabinet is involved in corruption. If the impartial investigation is carried out, then evidence will definitely come out against them.”
