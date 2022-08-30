School jobs scam: Key ‘middleman’ sent to 7-day CBI custody

A court on Monday sent the key middleman in the School Service Commission (SSC0 recruitment scam case, Prasanna Roy, to seven-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Roy’s bail petition he sought on health grounds was rejected by the court.

The CBI’s lawyer told the court that Prasanna was not cooperating with the investigators. The central agency told the court that Prasanna needed to be interrogated further in custody since the scam was a “big nexus”.

The agency, which has already arrested another middleman Pradeep Singh, suspects that Prasanna played a crucial role in the hiring scam being the link between ineligible candidates seeking jobs and those in power.

During his interrogation, Pradeep is learnt to have revealed that he was acting at the behest of Prasanna whom he worked for.

Several incriminating documents were recovered during a raid at Prasanna’s house, the agency has claimed.

Prasanna’s lawyer Sumit Chowdhury said, “We were given a notice on a white paper with no seal. But we are cooperating in the probe. My client has told me that he is being pressured to sign some documents in custody.”

Advertisement

Prasanna owns a car rental company that has office in Salt Lake where Pradeep worked as a computer operator, it is learnt. Pradeep, who was arrested on August 24, allegedly found the “unqualified” candidates for posts of teachers and then communicated with the education board officials.

Sources in the CBI said that Prasanna has been into car rental business since 2002. He earlier had his office in North Kolkata that he eventually shifted to Salt Lake, they added. An employee of the firm said Prasanna also used to rent out cars to the education department.

SSC advisory committee former chairman Shanti Prasad Sinha also came in the alleged middleman’s contact as he would rented car to office. Sinha has also been arrested in the case.