scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

School jobs scam: Key ‘middleman’ sent to 7-day CBI custody

The CBI's lawyer told the court that Prasanna was not cooperating with the investigators. The central agency told the court that Prasanna needed to be interrogated further in custody since the scam was a “big nexus”.

Several incriminating documents were recovered during a raid at Prasanna's house, the agency has claimed. (File Photo)

A court on Monday sent the key middleman in the School Service Commission (SSC0 recruitment scam case, Prasanna Roy, to seven-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Roy’s bail petition he sought on health grounds was rejected by the court.

The CBI’s lawyer told the court that Prasanna was not cooperating with the investigators. The central agency told the court that Prasanna needed to be interrogated further in custody since the scam was a “big nexus”.

The agency, which has already arrested another middleman Pradeep Singh, suspects that Prasanna played a crucial role in the hiring scam being the link between ineligible candidates seeking jobs and those in power.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

During his interrogation, Pradeep is learnt to have revealed that he was acting at the behest of Prasanna whom he worked for.

Several incriminating documents were recovered during a raid at Prasanna’s house, the agency has claimed.

Prasanna’s lawyer Sumit Chowdhury said, “We were given a notice on a white paper with no seal. But we are cooperating in the probe. My client has told me that he is being pressured to sign some documents in custody.”

Advertisement

Prasanna owns a car rental company that has office in Salt Lake where Pradeep worked as a computer operator, it is learnt. Pradeep, who was arrested on August 24, allegedly found the “unqualified” candidates for posts of teachers and then communicated with the education board officials.

Sources in the CBI said that Prasanna has been into car rental business since 2002. He earlier had his office in North Kolkata that he eventually shifted to Salt Lake, they added. An employee of the firm said Prasanna also used to rent out cars to the education department.

More from Kolkata

SSC advisory committee former chairman Shanti Prasad Sinha also came in the alleged middleman’s contact as he would rented car to office. Sinha has also been arrested in the case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:45:53 am
Next Story

Sunil Bansal in state, BJP’s 3-day training camp begins

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement