School jobs scam: Judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee, 6 other accused extended for 14 days by CBI court

FORMER STATE education minister Partha Chatterjee and former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, along with five other accused persons in the school recruitment scam, were produced in a CBI court in Kolkata on Thursday.

The court extended their judicial custody and remanded each of them in jail for 14 days. Partha Chatterjee’s counsel Salim Rahman said in court, “We are not being given any information. No proof is provided. Just my client is being kept in custody. We want real justice.”’ Rahman also claimed, “My client faced a proper investigation and judicial process. But in this case, the investigating agency is not furnishing concrete evidence and documents.”

In his counter argument, the CBI counsel said that although allegations of incompetence have been raised by the petitioner’s counsel, the CBI’s investigation is “not affected by the rank or position of the accused.” The CBI lawyer also highlighted some successful investigations done by the Central agency.

He said, “Everyone [accused] is influential in this case and to ensure smooth probe, it is important to keep them in custody. There are serious allegations against the accused.”

The CBI had earlier claimed in court that Partha was the “mastermind” of the recruitment scam.