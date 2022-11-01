School jobs scam | Jobs are given on merit, not protests: Education minister

ALL THE candidates who are protesting on the streets would not get jobs, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Monday. Speaking to mediapersons, Basu said “jobs are given based on merit and qualification of an individual and not on the basis of their protest.”

“It [Protest] does not mean that all those who are agitating will get jobs. Jobs will be given as per merit and qualification of the candidates. Do all those who clear NET and other equivalent exams get jobs? Candidates get jobs based on how high their ranks are. Similarly, those who have better marks and are more qualified than others will get jobs,” said Basu.

A large number of SSC and TET candidates have been staging a sit-in and protests for nearly 600 days, demanding teaching jobs at state-run schools. They alleged that despite scoring required marks, they were deprived of legitimate teaching jobs and candidates who did not feature in the merit list were given jobs instead.

On the protest by candidates, the education minister said, “We will conduct the recruitment process as per the directives of the honorable Calcutta High Court. But we have to conduct fresh requirement for the new generation. If we continue to get stuck in our recruitment process due to past mistakes, the new generation will be deprived of jobs. It is time that opposition parties should consider this instead of instigating candidates to organise protests. If the recruitment process gets stalled by means of organising protests or by filing petitions in court, the entire process will become further complicated.”

The BJP criticised the education minister for his remarks. “He has mistakenly expressed the frustration of the state government though his comments. If candidates do not get jobs through protest, will they be given jobs in exchange for money? Jobs were sold in the education sector here. This has been proved by CBI and ED investigations. A [then] state minister and TMC leaders have been arrested. Deserving candidates will continue to protest on the streets to get jobs,” said BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.