School jobs scam: I’m not hiding, have complied with all CBI notices, says Manik Bhattacharya

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education chairman Manik Bhattacharya rejected the allegations that he was not traceable, claiming that he has complied with all notices sent by the CBI in connection with the school jobs scam case.

In a video call to a news channel, Bhattacharya said he was in his Jadavpur residence.

The central agency has claimed that its teams have been trying to get in touch with Bhattacharya but could not trace him. The officials have said that even the caretaker of the MLA’s house was unable to contact him following which they issued a lookout notice against him.

The CBI has claimed that Pradip Singh, the alleged middleman arrested in the case, was linked to former minister Partha Chatterjee who too was arrested.

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “ Such a crime has never been committed in the political history of India. We want the investigation process to end quickly. Many of the masterminds are yet to be caught.”

Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen refused to comment saying the matter was “sub judice” even as he highlighted low conviction rate in cases probed by the CBI.

CBI makes another arrest

The CBI on Friday arrested another person in connection with the SSC scam case. The arrested accused will be produced in the court of Special Judge, Alipore, in Calcutta on Saturday.