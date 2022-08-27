scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

School jobs scam: I’m not hiding, have complied with all CBI notices, says Manik Bhattacharya

The central agency has claimed that its teams have been trying to get in touch with Bhattacharya but could not trace him.

The CBI has claimed that Pradip Singh, the alleged middleman arrested in the case, was linked to former minister Partha Chatterjee who too was arrested. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education chairman Manik Bhattacharya rejected the allegations that he was not traceable, claiming that he has complied with all notices sent by the CBI in connection with the school jobs scam case.

In a video call to a news channel, Bhattacharya said he was in his Jadavpur residence.

The central agency has claimed that its teams have been trying to get in touch with Bhattacharya but could not trace him. The officials have said that even the caretaker of the MLA’s house was unable to contact him following which they issued a lookout notice against him.

The CBI has claimed that Pradip Singh, the alleged middleman arrested in the case, was linked to former minister Partha Chatterjee who too was arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “ Such a crime has never been committed in the political history of India. We want the investigation process to end quickly. Many of the masterminds are yet to be caught.”

Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen refused to comment saying the matter was “sub judice” even as he highlighted low conviction rate in cases probed by the CBI.

CBI makes another arrest

More from Kolkata

The CBI on Friday arrested another person in connection with the SSC scam case. The arrested accused will be produced in the court of Special Judge, Alipore, in Calcutta on Saturday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:07:37 am
Next Story

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement