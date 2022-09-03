School Jobs Scam: High Court division bench upholds order for CBI probe

In a setback to the Mamata government that had challenged the CBI probe ordered by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary schoolteachers, a division bench on Friday upheld the probe order and directed the probe would be monitored by the single bench.

While directing a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on June 13 also ordered the immediate removal of the then West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) chairman Manik Bhattacharya — also a Trinamool Congress MLA — from his post. The government had on June 16 challenged both the orders before the division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Lapita Bandopadhyay. The division bench said the investigation into the money trail in connection with the case would be done as necessary, and directed that the single-bench order of removing 269 appointees, who selectively got the benefit of one additional mark from the West Bengal Primary School Board, from their jobs will remain till the disposal of the case before the single bench.

Advocate Firdous Shamim, who appeared for the petitioners, said, “The division bench has upheld all the points mentioned in the single-judge bench order, and also said the probe will be monitored by the High Court.”

Welcoming the division bench order, senior advocate and CPI(M) leader Bikash Bhattacharya said, “The court-monitored probe is ex important as judicial pressure remains on the investigation agency to complete the probe in time. There were comments made against Justice Gangopadhyay, accusing him of exceeding his limits when he passed the orders against the state government. But today, he has been upheld by the division bench. Those who had reservations against his orders have now been silenced.”

“The state government and the ruling party tried to stall probes by the central agencies. They moved from one court to another to get relief. But this time, their attempts are foiled by the division bench order,” said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “It does not make anyone guilty when a division bench upholds a single bench order. A person remains innocent until proven guilty. The Opposition should learn the rules before making any comment.”