School jobs scam: Give appointment letter to candidate by Oct 28, says HC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that a candidate who had passed the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment examination should be given the appointment letter by October 28.

The bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered that the candidate, Priyanka Shaw, be given the appointment letter and that he did not want to hear any excuse from the SSC in this regard.

The commission, he said, will have to make arrangements by talking to the candidate herself.

Priyanka told the court that the the SSC had told her that she will be given a job. On the day of the hearing last Friday, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed that the commission should have a meeting with Priyanka and her lawyer by that afternoon.

The HC bench also directed the commission to give Priyanka an option to choose from three schools located near her residence.

Priyanka was allegedly deprived of the job due to tinkering with the merit list. She along with 20 other applicants had moved the court seeking the job.