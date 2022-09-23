scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

School Jobs Scam: Ex-WBSSC chairman’s judicial custody extended

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Sinha of "issuing appointment letters to ineligible candidates in exchange  of money”, said central agency sources.

West Bengal School Selection Commission, West Bengal School Selection Commission scam, School Jobs Scam, WBSSC WBSSC scam, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express News According to agency sources, the CBI prayed to the court that they wanted to interrogate both middlemen along with Sinha. The CBI had arrested Sinha on August 10.According to agency sources, the CBI prayed to the court that they wanted to interrogate both middlemen along with Sinha. The CBI had arrested Sinha on August 10.

Rejecting a bail petition of former chairman of the West Bengal School Selection Commission (WBSSC) advisory committee Shanti Prasad Sinha, a special CBI court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Sinha and two alleged middlemen Prasanna Roy and Pradeep Singh arrested in connection with the school jobs scam for 14 days, till October 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Sinha of “issuing appointment letters to ineligible candidates in exchange  of money”, said central agency sources.

The CBI informed the court on Thursday that they had found the list of ineligible candidates on the computers of Roy and Singh arrested in connection with illegal recruitment under Group C, said agency sources.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

According to CBI officials, the agency informed the court that from the given list, the names of ineligible candidates would be sent to Sinha for issuing appointment letters illegally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...Premium
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots

The CBI claimed before the court that both middlemen were in charge of the illicit money transaction, said agency sources.

More from Kolkata

After hearing CBI’s argument, which has sought Sinha’s custody, the court rejected Sinha’s bail plea and sent him and both alleged middlemen to 14 days of judicial custody. According to agency sources, the CBI prayed to the court that they wanted to interrogate both middlemen along with Sinha. The CBI had arrested Sinha on August 10.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:34:04 am
Next Story

From ‘bolo, bolo’ refrain, House applauds its women MLAs – Kamaal kar diya aapne

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement