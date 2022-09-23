School Jobs Scam: Ex-WBSSC chairman’s judicial custody extended

Rejecting a bail petition of former chairman of the West Bengal School Selection Commission (WBSSC) advisory committee Shanti Prasad Sinha, a special CBI court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Sinha and two alleged middlemen Prasanna Roy and Pradeep Singh arrested in connection with the school jobs scam for 14 days, till October 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Sinha of “issuing appointment letters to ineligible candidates in exchange of money”, said central agency sources.

The CBI informed the court on Thursday that they had found the list of ineligible candidates on the computers of Roy and Singh arrested in connection with illegal recruitment under Group C, said agency sources.

According to CBI officials, the agency informed the court that from the given list, the names of ineligible candidates would be sent to Sinha for issuing appointment letters illegally.

The CBI claimed before the court that both middlemen were in charge of the illicit money transaction, said agency sources.

After hearing CBI’s argument, which has sought Sinha’s custody, the court rejected Sinha’s bail plea and sent him and both alleged middlemen to 14 days of judicial custody. According to agency sources, the CBI prayed to the court that they wanted to interrogate both middlemen along with Sinha. The CBI had arrested Sinha on August 10.