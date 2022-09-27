School jobs scam: Ex-WBSSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya sent to 10-day judicial custody

A special court in Alipore on Monday sent to judicial custody the North Bengal University Vice-Chancellor and former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman, Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested in connection with the school jobs scam case.

The CBI submitted in the court that Bhattacharya played a key role in the manipulation of marks of job applicants. The agency sought his custody claiming that he was directly involved in the corruption and was not cooperating with its probe team.

The court, however, rejected the CBI’s plea and instead sent Bhattacharya to judicial custody for the next 10 days.

Bhattacharya, who was arrested on September 20, was in CBI custody at its Nizam Palace office for the past one week.

His lawyers told the court that he was not called for questioning even once in the last seven days.

A day after his arrest, a court said in its order that Bhattacharya should be allowed to have his lawyer present for at least an hour during the interrogation. His lawyer told the judge on Monday that the CBI wasn’t obeying the court’s order.

The court also wanted to know from the CBI as why Bhattacharya was not allowed to meet the lawyers even as orders were issued on this.

Bhattacharya had claimed earlier that no recruitment scam took place during his tenure in the SSC. “There may be some systematic errors. But no corruption took place in my tenure,” he had said.

His flat in Bansdroni was also sealed by the CBI officials. According to the CBI, Bhattacharya, as SSC chairman, was in the know of “everything” and was part of the conspiracy along with other accused, including former SSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha.

The agency had arrested him citing “inconsistencies” in his statements.

Bhattacharya’s name had figured in the case in the Bag committee report.