Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

School Jobs Scam: ED summons Trinamool MLA’s aide for third time

Tapas, who is president of the All Bengal Teachers Training Achievers' Association (ABTTAA), has been summoned by the agency twice earlier. He has been asked to appear before the agency on November 2.

Bengal School Jobs Scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Manik Bhattacharya, Kolkata news, India news, Indian ExpressThe ED claimed that there are 600 colleges in the state offering teachers' training courses.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Tapas Mondal, a close associate of Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Manik Bhattacharya in the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

This time, he has been summoned for questioning about offline registration of candidates for teachers’ training courses, it is learnt.

Details of how many offline registrations were done at D.El.Ed. (diploma in elementary education) colleges from the academic year 2018 to 2022 have been sought from Mondal, an officials said.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 04:56:50 am
