School Jobs Scam: ED says Arpita ran 12 shell firms, to question her, Partha together

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Monday claimed that crores of rupees have been siphoned off as part of the School Service Commission recruitment ‘scam’, adding that it suspects the involvement of several others. According to ED sources, it is alleged that Arpita was running around 12 shell companies.

Mukherjee also had a production firm, and several actors and producers hailing from Odisha and Tamil Nadu are now under the central agency’s scanner. Mukherjee probably invested money in the entertainment industries of these states, the sources claimed. The central agency suspects that large amounts of money were laundered.

According to ED sources, the central agency has got the details of “joint property” in the names of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. A list of documents recovered from Chatterjee’s residence also contained many property documents in Arpita’s name, the sources claimed.

Meanwhile, a day after a car part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) convoy ferrying Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee to Salt Lake from a city court met with a “minor accident” late on Sunday, her advocate on Monday wrote to the investigation officer, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mithilesh Misra, and urged the agency to step up Arpita’s security and expressed concern about her safety.

Sources in the ED said the incident involving the car was “minor”. However, the agency is “not taking any risks” and has stepped up Arpita’s security cover, the sources added. An ED officer said, “The number of security personnel has been increased.”

In his letter to the ED, advocate Soham Banerjee wrote, “…I would like to draw your urgent attention to the fact that is being broadcast by various electronic media i.e. news channels reporting the incident that occurred wherein the safety and security of the vehicle carrying Arpita Mukherjee along with respected ED officials was seriously compromised on an open road by another approaching vehicle. The same information has been received by us solely from the media and has been an issue of grave concern for the safety, security and well-being of our client amid the present prevailing situation.”

According to police sources, an unidentified vehicle “tried to breach” the ED convoy ferrying Arpita from the Bankshall court in Kolkata. As a result, one of the cars in the convoy met with an accident in the Salt Lake area. However, Arpita was taken to the CGO Complex safely. No police complaint has been registered in the matter.