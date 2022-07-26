scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

School Jobs Scam: ED says Arpita ran 12 shell firms, to question her, Partha together

According to ED sources, the central agency has got the details of “joint property” in the names of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. A list of documents recovered from Chatterjee's residence also contained many property documents in Arpita's name, the sources claimed.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 26, 2022 4:40:36 am
Arpita Mukherjee at a court in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Monday claimed that crores of rupees have been siphoned off as part of the School Service Commission recruitment ‘scam’, adding that it suspects the involvement of several others. According to ED sources, it is alleged that Arpita was running around 12 shell companies.

Mukherjee also had a production firm, and several actors and producers hailing from Odisha and Tamil Nadu are now under the central agency’s scanner. Mukherjee probably invested money in the entertainment industries of these states, the sources claimed. The central agency suspects that large amounts of money were laundered.

According to ED sources, the central agency has got the details of “joint property” in the names of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. A list of documents recovered from Chatterjee’s residence also contained many property documents in Arpita’s name, the sources claimed.

Also Read |Who is Arpita Mukherjee?

Meanwhile, a day after a car part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) convoy ferrying Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee to Salt Lake from a city court met with a “minor accident” late on Sunday, her advocate on Monday wrote to the investigation officer, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mithilesh Misra, and urged the agency to step up Arpita’s security and expressed concern about her safety.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Sources in the ED said the incident involving the car was “minor”. However, the agency is “not taking any risks” and has stepped up Arpita’s security cover, the sources added. An ED officer said, “The number of security personnel has been increased.”

Also Read |‘No hospitalisation needed’: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to discharge Partha Chatterjee

In his letter to the ED, advocate Soham Banerjee wrote, “…I would like to draw your urgent attention to the fact that is being broadcast by various electronic media i.e. news channels reporting the incident that occurred wherein the safety and security of the vehicle carrying Arpita Mukherjee along with respected ED officials was seriously compromised on an open road by another approaching vehicle. The same information has been received by us solely from the media and has been an issue of grave concern for the safety, security and well-being of our client amid the present prevailing situation.”

More from Kolkata

According to police sources, an unidentified vehicle “tried to breach” the ED convoy ferrying Arpita from the Bankshall court in Kolkata. As a result, one of the cars in the convoy met with an accident in the Salt Lake area. However, Arpita was taken to the CGO Complex safely. No police complaint has been registered in the matter.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement