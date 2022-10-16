scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

School jobs scam: ED raids premises of TMC MLA’s kin

The central investigation agency also raided an office of a relative of arrested Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education chairman Manik Bhattacharya’s relative in Salt Lake area. The raid lasted for two hours.

Sources said the office premises is registered under Minerva Educational and Welfare Society and is owned by a person named Tapas Kumar Mondal. (File Photo)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers conducted raids at various places across the city in their investigation into the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, Income Tax officials raided Tapas Mondal’s home and an educational institute, Kamakhya Institute of Education, and an NGO office, Kamakhaya Balak Ashram, in North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat town.

Cattle smuggling: ED Summons Anubrata’s daughter to Delhi office

The ED has summoned Trinamool Congress strongman and party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal to Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam, according to ED sources.

Sukanya has been asked to be present at the ED headquarters in Delhi on October 27.

ED sources said its officers want to question her about the companies wherein she is the director as well as the rice mills in which she is a partner.

As part of its investigation into the cattle smuggling scam, two companies — ANM Agrochem Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited — are under the scanner of both the ED and the CBI, which are conducting parallel investigations into the alleged scam.

In both companies, Sukanya is one of the two directors and the central agency officers believe these two corporate entities were shell companies meant for channelising the crime proceeds.

CBI officers had earlier questioned Sukanya in this connection.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 02:19:57 am
