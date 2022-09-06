School jobs scam: ED questions ‘middleman’, raids four locations

The Enforcement (ED) Directorate on Monday questioned a suspected middleman, Subrata Malakar, in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam and raided at least four locations in West Bengal as part of the investigation into the case.

A team of the central agency from Mumbai that arrived in Kolkata on Sunday to probe foreign exchange trading is examining whether the alleged proceeds of crime from the school jobs scam were siphoned off to foreign shores.

The ED officials raided Malakar’s house in Rajendrapalli area of North 24 Parganas district’s Sodepur early Monday. Malakar was detained and questioned after a search operation that lasted for hours. He was taken to another premises in Belgharia allegedly belonging to him.

The agency claimed to have seized several documents instructed Malakar, a chartered accountant, to not leave the city.

The agency, which had seized foreign currency from the flat of former minister Partha Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee, is trying to find out if money were siphoned off through traders, CAs and middlemen.

Both Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are in judicial custody. Two middlemen, Prasanna Kumar Roy and Pradeep Singh, were arrested earlier in the case. Pradeep, who was arrested on August 24, allegedly used to find ‘unqualified’ candidates for teacher recruitment and then communicated with the SSC officials.

Prasanna Roy, whom the agency has termed as a key middleman in the case who ran a car rental business from Salt Lake, was arrested on the basis of Pradeep’s statement. Pradeep used to work as a computer operator at Prasanna’s Salt Lake office. Investigators claim that Prasanna’s rented out cars to former SSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha who too has been arrested in the case.