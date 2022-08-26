scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

School jobs scam: Day after arresting ‘middleman’ Singh, CBI raids his office

Singh, who was arrested on Wednesday, was sent to the custody of the central probe agency till September 1 by a special court on Thursday. The investigators were examining the documents recovered from his office.

Pradip Singh (left) being brought to a Kolkata court on Thursday.

The CBI on Thursday raided the Salt Lake office of Pradip Singh, an alleged middleman linked to the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

Singh, who was arrested on Wednesday, was sent to the custody of the central probe agency till September 1 by a special court on Thursday. The investigators were examining the documents recovered from his office.

Speaking to the media after he was produced in the court, he denied allegations, saying, “I have neither given any job nor have I taken a single penny.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested former education minister and senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee in the scam case hours after raiding his Naktala house on July 22. Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested in this case after more than Rs 50 crore in cash and jewellery were recovered from her flats. Former SSC advisers Shantiprasad Sinha and Ashok Saha have also been arrested.

NBU V-C denies graft during his tenure as SSC chairman

North Bengal University (NBU) Vice-Chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya on Thursday claimed that no corruption took place during his tenure as chairman of the SSC even as he admitted to the possibility of what he termed as “procedural errors”.

Bhattacharya, who visited his flat in Kolkata’s Bansdroni that was sealed by the CBI in connection with the probe into the school jobs scam case, said, “There may have been procedural errors in the appointment of teachers, but there was no corruption. I have full faith in the central agency’s investigation which is moving in the right direction.” He was questioned by the CBI in Siliguri for nearly nine hours on Wednesday.

There was no corruption charge against him in the report of the Bag committee that was formed to probe the alleged corruption, he said. “All the allegations leveled against me are baseless and it will become clear in the agency’s probe,” the NBU V-C added.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:25:40 am
August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks

