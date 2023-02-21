School jobs scam: Court grants CBI custody of three ‘middlemen’

THE CBI has been granted custody of three “middleman” in connection with the school recruitment scam. Kuntal Ghosh, Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh, the three alleged middlemen, were produced in a special CBI court today that remanded them in the agency’s custody.

The CBI arrested Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh on Sunday while TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh was arrested by ED in connection with the same case earlier and was in judicial custody. The ED has been probing the money laundering aspect of the case.

Interestingly, it was through Tapas that the ED first traced Kuntal, a TMC youth leader in Hooghly. Tapas had claimed that Kuntal had taken a large amount of cash from around over 320 candidates by promising them teaching jobs.

According to the sources, Tapas also claimed that acquaintances told him that Kuntal took money (totaling crores) from them too. Kuntal was interrogated twice by CBI investigators and was later arrested by the ED.

Tapas Mondal is a close associate of WBBPE former president Manik Bhattacharya, who is another alleged middleman in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case. Manik Bhattacharya is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Tapas Mondal had earlier alleged that Ghosh took crores of rupees by assuring people of jobs. While the special court of CBI granted the central agency to take custody of the three middlemen, the judge of the court made an observation questioning the agency’s slow-paced probe .

“It seems that the CBI is up to preparing paneer butter masala without having any stock of paneer,” the judge observed.