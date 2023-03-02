School jobs scam: CBI searches home of ex-WBSSC advisor, says seized Rs 50 lakh, 1.5 kg gold

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials recovered around Rs 50 lakh cash and 1.5 kg gold on Tuesday night during a search conducted at a house in Kolkata believed to be owned by former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission Shantiprasad Sinha, who was arrested in August last year for his alleged connection in the school jobs scam.

The flat located in Santoshpur area of the state capital was allegedly registered in the name of another person, officials said. The agency also recovered some documents including a list of around 1,500 candidates during the search, they added.

In a release, CBI said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at Kolkata in an ongoing investigation of a case which led to recovery of Rs 50 lakh (approx.); 1.5 kilogram gold; a list of around 1,500 candidates and property documents. The said premise was allegedly purchased by the then advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission and his wife in the name of another person.”

“The said case was registered on the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta against the then Minister-in-charge, Department of School Education, West Bengal government and others on the allegations of illegal appointment of 11th & 12th Assistant Teacher. It was further alleged that the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission was part of the network which was involved in illegally accommodating undeserving candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases,” the statement further read.

According to sources, officials started searching Sinha’s flat on Tuesday night. “Sinha had bought this flat in the name of another person and the CBI recently came to know about the property,” they added. Officials also said that another property-related document featuring Sinha and his wife’s names was also found.