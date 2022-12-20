scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

School Jobs Scam: CBI questions two former SSC chairmen

Shortly after 11 am after receiving the summons, Mondal and Shan appeared at the agency's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata.

On the plea, Subiresh was sent to CBI custody for 5 days. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday summoned and questioned two former School Service Commission (SSC) chairpersons Chittaranjan Mondal and Pradeep Kumar Shan in connection with the school jobs scam.

Shortly after 11 am after receiving the summons, Mondal and Shan appeared at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata.

According to sources in the central agency, the two were removed from their posts in violation of the rules. They were questioned in front of their successor and the main accused, Subiresh Bhattacharya, who also was vice-chancellor of North Bengal University.

The investigators believe that corruption in the recruitment of teachers started soon after the removal of the two from the post and Subiresh assuming charge of the commission.

The CBI has taken Subiresh in its custody for second time in two days. The central agency had told the court that he needs to be questioned further in the case.

On the plea, Subiresh was sent to CBI custody for 5 days.

Subiresh, who was arrested on September 20 citing “inconsistencies” in his statements, had claimed earlier that no recruitment scam took place during his tenure in the SSC. “

There may be some systematic errors. But no corruption took place in my tenure,” he had said. His flat in Bansdroni has already been sealed by the CBI officials.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:03:06 am
Live Blog

