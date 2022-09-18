scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

School Jobs Scam: CBI questions Partha Chatterjee, Shanti Prasad Sinha and Kalyanmoy Ganguly

According to a senior CBI officer, many financial transactions have taken place, and they want to know about those transactions in detail by Chatterjee, Ganguly and Sinha simultaneously.

Former education minister Partha Chatterjee (File photo)

A CBI team on Saturday started interrogating former education minister Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and recently arrested former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly in connection with school jobs scam.

According to a senior CBI officer, many financial transactions have taken place, and they want to know about those transactions in detail by Chatterjee, Ganguly and Sinha simultaneously.

According to CBI sources, Sinha is not cooperating with the investigation.

More from Kolkata

On Friday a CBI team questioned arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mandal’s daughter Sukanya Mondol about the source of money to buy properties in their names in connection with a cattle smuggling case.Sources said agency officials questioned Sukanya based on documents related to Bhole Bom Rice Mill. On Saturday, the CBI sent a notice to Sukanya, seeking documents about her properties, said sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:55:52 am
Next Story

Resignation of Mohali mayor from coop bank top post put on agenda

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement