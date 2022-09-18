School Jobs Scam: CBI questions Partha Chatterjee, Shanti Prasad Sinha and Kalyanmoy Ganguly

A CBI team on Saturday started interrogating former education minister Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and recently arrested former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly in connection with school jobs scam.

According to a senior CBI officer, many financial transactions have taken place, and they want to know about those transactions in detail by Chatterjee, Ganguly and Sinha simultaneously.

According to CBI sources, Sinha is not cooperating with the investigation.

On Friday a CBI team questioned arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mandal’s daughter Sukanya Mondol about the source of money to buy properties in their names in connection with a cattle smuggling case.Sources said agency officials questioned Sukanya based on documents related to Bhole Bom Rice Mill. On Saturday, the CBI sent a notice to Sukanya, seeking documents about her properties, said sources.