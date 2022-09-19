School jobs scam: CBI questions Partha again

The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee for several hours in connection with his role in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

Chatterjee, who was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate along with his associate Arpita Mukherjee, was in the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata as the agency continues to interrogate him over his alleged his role in the case.

Apart from Chatterjee, former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly and former SSC screening committee convener Shantiprasad Sinha are in CBI custody in the case.

An Alipore court had on Friday (September 16) granted the CBI the custody of Chatterjee and Ganguly till September 21.

Sources in the agency said the three have been grilled individually and certain discrepancies have been found in their statements. Their statements will now be corroborated thoroughly, officials said. The agency is interrogating them to find out as on whose orders were the jobs given to ineligible candidates and how exactly was the selection done. Chatterjee continues to insist that he was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the SSC, sources said. On Sunday, a doctor visited Partha for a routine check-up.