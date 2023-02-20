scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
School jobs scam: CBI arrests ex-WBBPE president’s associate, another middleman

The federal agency arrested the two after long interrogation at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata. The two were taken to the SSKM Hospital for medical examination and will be produced in court on Monday.

Bengal School jobs scam, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya, School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsSpeaking to mediapersons outside SSKM Hospital on Sunday, Mondal said, “ I don't know why I was arrested. I was cooperating with the probe.”
School jobs scam: CBI arrests ex-WBBPE president's associate, another middleman
The CBI has arrested Tapas Mondal, a close associate of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) former president Manik Bhattacharya and another alleged middleman in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

The second arrested accused was identified as Niladri Ghosh.

The federal agency arrested the two after long interrogation at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata. The two were taken to the SSKM Hospital for medical examination and will be produced in court on Monday.

Mondal has been interrogated several times earlier in connection with the case. Manik Bhattacharya is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the scam.

During his interrogation, Mondal is learnt to have named Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh. Kuntal Ghosh had then claimed that he was being framed by Mondal.

Speaking to mediapersons outside SSKM Hospital on Sunday, Mondal said, “ I don’t know why I was arrested. I was cooperating with the probe.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 04:22 IST
