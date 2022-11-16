scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

School jobs scam: Calcutta High Court summons SIT chief

According to sources, the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has sought to know how many candidates have got appointment letters fraudulently and the total count of people who had submitted blank papers yet got appointment letters.

The ED is conducting a probe into the alleged money laundering aspect of the case.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday summoned the chief of the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged recruitment scam to appear before it at 2 pm on Wednesday with documents related to the probe in the case.

Sources said the court also wants to know why non-deserving appointed candidates have not yet resigned. On Tuesday, the Judge asked the CBI for a list of such teachers. At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay said, “If those who got jobs by submitting blank papers and if they do not resign, the court will take action in this regard.”

It was alleged that many non-deserving job aspirants got teaching jobs through the SSC despite submitting blank papers. The High Court had asked such teachers to resign by November 8.

“The CBI should submit to the court the list of names of those who got jobs by answering one or two questions or by submitting a white book. The list must be submitted on Wednesday itself. And the head of the CBI SIT should also be present in the court.”

The High Court had on March 31 directed the CBI to probe the case. The CBI registered a case on May 20 and filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, five former top officials of the SSC and 10 candidates, on September 30.

