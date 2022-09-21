School jobs scam: Bail plea rejected, V-C sent to six-day CBI custody

A special CBI court on Tuesday granted six-day custody of North Bengal University Vice Chancellor and former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, a day after his arrest in an alleged scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

His bail application was rejected by the court.

Earlier, the CBI sought Bhattacharya’s remand for 10 days to probe the case, claiming that he was part of a “larger conspiracy”.

It said the former SSC chairman was involved in the manipulation of marks.

The marks obtained by ineligible candidates were changed by Bhattacharya before formation of the advisory panel, the agency alleged, adding that he had a direct role in the illegal appointments of teachers.

The agency has alleged that Bhattacharya was directly linked to the alleged SSC recruitment scam. As SSC chairman, he was in the know of “everything” and was a part of the conspiracy along with other accused like former SSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha, it has claimed. The CBI has said that many of the ineligible candidates were recruited and were given appointment letters in lieu of bribes.

The CBI has said he was arrested due to “inconsistencies” in his statements. Bhattacharya’s name had figured in the report of the Bag Committee in the case.

Documents burned at varsity after V-C’s arrest: BJP

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed on Tuesday that documents were burned on the campus of North Bengal University in Siliguri, hours after the arrest of its vice-chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya in the school recruitment scam case.

Majumdar shared a video of people puportedly burning something on the university campus.

The university authorities rubbished the allegations. “The allegation of documents being burnt is completely false,” said North Bengal University Dean Subhas Chandra Roy.”