6 schoolgirls test positive for influenza, 9 others remain admitted at RG Kar; hostel shut

Six girls from a government school in north Kolkatahave tested positive for influenza after 31 hostel students were taken ill with symptoms including respiratory distress, nausea and abdominal pain. Nine others remain admitted at RG Kar medical College and Hospital, while 16 students have been discharged.
The students began falling ill on Monday afternoon and evening. Twenty-four girls were taken to RG Kar between 6 pm and 8 pm, after complaining of similar symptoms. Seven more students were brought to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited the hospital and met the students and their families. He said that the six samples tested so far had returned positive for influenza.
“Six of the students have tested positive for influenza. Since hostels are closed spaces, it can spread. I spoke to the students and they said they had fever two to three days before the incident,” Mukherjee said.
The remaining samples have been taken for testing and will likely test positive, sources from the health department said.
According to hospital sources, several students had fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, while some reportedly experienced panic attacks. Doctors examined the students at the emergency department and treated them according to their symptoms. Those admitted have been kept under observation.
The school authorities have decided to keep the hostel closed for the time being.
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The headmistress, Alakananda Majumdar, said the girls had been served the midday meal until around 3 pm as examinations were underway. At around 5.30 pm, she began receiving calls from the hostel about students falling ill.
“I immediately advised them to be taken to the hospital for check-up and treatment. Only the doctors can say what has happened exactly. This hostel has been there since 2013 and such an incident has never occurred,” she said. The school informed the parents of the students admitted to hospital.
A parent said she was informed that her daughter had fallen ill and was being taken to hospital. “I rushed there. The doctors are not saying anything, but my daughter is stable,” she said.
Meanwhile, teams from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Health Department and Food Safety Department visited the place where the midday meals are prepared and collected food and water samples. Samples will also be collected from the school and hostel as part of the investigation.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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