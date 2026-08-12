6 schoolgirls test positive for influenza, 9 others remain admitted at RG Kar; hostel shut

According to sources in R G Kar Hospital, several students had fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, while some reportedly experienced panic attacks. (File photo)

Six girls from a government school in north Kolkata have tested positive for influenza after 31 hostel students were taken ill with symptoms including respiratory distress, nausea and abdominal pain. Nine others remain admitted at RG Kar medical College and Hospital, while 16 students have been discharged.

The students began falling ill on Monday afternoon and evening. Twenty-four girls were taken to RG Kar between 6 pm and 8 pm, after complaining of similar symptoms. Seven more students were brought to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited the hospital and met the students and their families. He said that the six samples tested so far had returned positive for influenza.