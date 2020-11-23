Schedule changed due to PM meeting, Mamata reaches Bankura a day early

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her wishes to the people of the state. “Greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj,” Banerjee tweeted. (File photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Bankura a day ahead of schedule to wrap up administrative meetings in the district before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online meeting with chief ministers on Tuesday.

The PM will discuss Covid-19 vaccines with the leaders of states. Banerjee will either attend the meeting from Bankura or fly back to the state secretariat.

Earlier, Banerjee was scheduled to leave for Bankura on Monday. But, following the schedule change, she landed in Mukutmanipur in Bankura on Sunday afternoon.

The CM will attend a public distribution programme at the Sidhu Kanu Ground in Khatra subdivision on Monday, and chair a review meeting at Rabindra Bhavan in Bankura the following day. “Banerjee is scheduled to attend the meeting of the chief ministers from Bankura. But she might come back to Kolkata on that day after her review meeting. But the venue has not finalised yet,” said a senior government official.

