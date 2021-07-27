Save Visva Bharati, TMC MP urges Union minister

Recently, a large number of teachers complained about the university withholding their salaries and pensions after they expressed views against the institution.

TMC MP from Bolpur Asit Kumar Mal on Monday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to take steps to restore the glory of Visva-Bharati University (VBU).

Since Bidyut Chakraborty took charge as the vice-chancellor of the central university, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, it has been mired in controversies. From a row over constructing a fence around the famous “Poush Mela [winter fair]” ground on the campus to declaring Nobel laureate Amartya Sen an illegal occupant of university land, the university has courted one controversy after another. Recently, a large number of teachers complained about the university withholding their salaries and pensions after they expressed views against the institution. The university also extended the suspension of two students, drawing flak from the student community.

Addressing these issues, the TMC MP wrote, “Professor Bidyut Chakraborty, the vice-chancellor, has made the university stand on the path leading to the destruction of its long-lasting fame and majesty. Allegations raised against him, including financial corruption, suspension of staff, withholding of pension and salary etc. knows no bounds. Under the circumstances, I, with utmost urgency, would request you to look into the matter and take necessary steps to save the most dignified institution.”