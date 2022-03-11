‘Save VBU from dirty politics’: V-C appeals as 2 hostels reopened

Visva-Bharati University vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Thursday appealed to everyone to save the central university from dirty politics. In a video message, the vice-chancellor claimed that there are some outsiders among protesting students who are disrupting the academic ambience at the institute.

“There are some so-called students who have set up a makeshift tent near the accounts department. Anticipating losses, we are not reopening the central administrative building and the library. I don’t know whether there are only students or outsiders who are holding the protest. I would appeal to everyone with folded hands to save the university from dirty politics,” Chakraborty said.

On Thursday, the varsity authorities opened two hostels on campus, two days after the Calcutta High Court issued an order to that effect.

The high court Tuesday directed the university authorities to immediately reopen hostels for its students. A single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the police break the locks in the hostels in the presence of two student representatives and six university officials.

It also said that students, who will sit for their exams soon, should be given priority when it comes to hostel accomodation. The court also directed the police to ensure that no university official is prevented from discharging his or her day-to-day responsibilities.

The direction came on an instant plea filed by the university before Justice Rajasekhar Mantha alleging that the agitating students were disturbing the normal functioning of the institute.

The court will hear the matter again after two weeks.