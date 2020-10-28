Saumitra Khan and Dilip Ghosh ‘patch up’ after discord over BJYM committees

Last Friday, Dilip Ghosh had disbanded all district Yuva Morcha committees and removed all the committee presidents appointed by Saumitra Khan. (File)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh and state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president and MP Saumitra Khan have claimed to have buried the hatchet after their recent disagreements over the BJYM’s newly formed district committees. The BJYM is the BJP’s youth wing.

On Monday night, on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami, Khan and state BJP general secretaries Subrata Chatterjee and Sayantan Basu visited Ghosh at his New Town residence. They exchanged gifts.

Ghosh told The Indian Express, “Everyone has to work as per the system of the party. There were some technical issues that have been sorted out. Khan has understood how the organisation of the party must work. There is no room for further disagreements.”

The BJYM leader also said the disagreements were now in the past. “It just takes a few moments to end disagreements. We have held discussions over recent developments, and all is well now. Our only aim is to oust TMC [Trinamool Congress] from power in the 2021 state Assembly polls,” Khan said.

Last Friday, Ghosh disbanded all district Yuva Morcha committees and removed all the committee presidents appointed by Khan. According to sources, these committees were formed and presidents were appointed without Ghosh’s approval.

The district committees were set up without forming the outfit’s state committee. A senior BJP leader said there were differences of opinion between Khan and Ghosh over appointments to the state committee. After Ghosh dismissed the district committees, Khan left one of the WhatsApp groups of the Yuva Morcha and decided to step down as the outfit’s president. He later rejoined the WhatsApp group and decided to hold on to his post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd