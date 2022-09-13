Saugata’s remark on dead Baguihati teen stokes a row

Stirring a controversy, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Monday said that one of the two teenagers from Baguiati who were murdered allegedly by a family friend was a “drug addict”.

The BJP hit back at the MP, asking whether it was him who supplied drugs to the victim, a class-10 student.

In a video clip, the TMC leader could be heard saying, “I heard that one of the boys used to take drugs. A 16-year-old boy gave Rs 50,000 to someone for buying a bike. Where did he get the money from? Boys should not to do anything that embarrasses their parents.”

Slamming Roy, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Did he (Roy) supply those drugs to the boy? He is ageing. I will advise him to go to Ranchi. He is presently not fit to make a public statement. He has crossed 72 and that’s visible,” said Ghosh.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Sougat Roy is distributing character certificates to everyone. But why doesn’t he give one to himself? He took a bundle of money from a stranger (referring to Narada case).”

Biswanath Dey, the father of Atanu, one of the victims, said, “Where did he (Roy) hear all this from? Did he see our boys doing drugs? He came to our house with minister Firhad Hakim and others. Why he didn’t say all this that day. How can a public representative could say something like this?”