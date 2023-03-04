Satyabrata Mookherjee, former ASG and Union minister, dies at 90

FORMER UNION Minister and senior BJP leader Satyabrata Mookherjee died at his residence on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 90. Mookherjee is former Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) and the father of current West Bengal Advocate General SN (Gopal) Mookherjee.

He was Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers and Commerce & Industries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 1999 to 2004. A high-profile lawyer both in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court, Mookherjee had also served as Bengal BJP president from 2008 to 2009.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a statement, condoled the death of Mookherjee. “His passing away leaves a huge void in the field of politics. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” said Banerjee.

BJP national president JP Nadda also expressed his condolences.

In a statement, Nadda said, “The passing of Sh. Satyabrata Mookherjee is a great loss to the political and legal community of West Bengal and India as a whole. His contributions as a former Union Minister, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha MP, and West Bengal BJP State President have been significant, and his service to the country will always be remembered. His dedication to public service and his leadership have inspired many, and his legacy will continue to influence the Karyakartas for years.”

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “I am disheartened about the sad demise of former @BJP4Bengal President Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee. Popularly known as Jolu Babu, he was an MP & Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt. Condolences to his family members & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Mookherjee was elected as BJP MP from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district from 1999 to 2004. However, in 2004, he was defeated from the same constituency by CPI(M) candidate and athlete-turned-politician Jyotirmoyee Sikdar.

Mookherjee was popular in both the legal and political circles as “Jolubabu”.

In 2008, he became BJP’s West Bengal president. However, the very next year, he was replaced by party leader Rahul Sinha.

He was born on May 8, 1932, in Sylhet, which is now in Bangladesh. He earned his reputation as a corporate lawyer at a young age and was active in his profession till around four years ago.