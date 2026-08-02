Beyond the city: For these Satara villages, heavy rain means closed schools, shut roads

Deep in the Satara district, the only sounds audible in the otherwise quiet village of Navaja are of water gushing down from the Ozarde waterfall visible in the distance, and of the heavy rain lashing the rooftops. The village received 394 mm of rainfall on July 28, according to the Maharashtra’s Agriculture Ministry rainfall data. […]

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readAug 2, 2026 09:52 PM IST
satara villageOverflowing streams flow over the almost 8 km long kucha road leading up to the village, meaning regular cars cannot pass through. Bigger SUVs are needed to cross the streams on the road. For a 16 km round trip, it costs Rs 2,500. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)
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Deep in the Satara district, the only sounds audible in the otherwise quiet village of Navaja are of water gushing down from the Ozarde waterfall visible in the distance, and of the heavy rain lashing the rooftops. The village received 394 mm of rainfall on July 28, according to the Maharashtra’s Agriculture Ministry rainfall data.

The village is used to high rainfall every year, but this was the highest rainfall it had received in 24 hours in the past two years at least. The primary school in the village remains closed for the whole month of July, as per local residents. Children go to nearby villages for secondary and higher secondary schooling.

Just like the previous monsoon, the main road connecting the village with Koynanagar, a bigger village nearby, has caved in. This means that state transport buses cannot reach the village.

Private vehicles manage to travel on an unpaved road. Ramchandra Jadhav, a retired Maharashtra State Electricity Board employee and a resident of Navaja, says, “There are only three jeeps in this region. One leaves at 7:30 in the morning, the next at 8:30, and the last one at 9:30. School kids have to travel by these jeeps. And only when the jeep fills with 10 people does it come back. We have to do all business in these trips.”

“The road is our biggest issue. It has been closed for a month after it caved in. And because of the road, we don’t have ST bus service,” says Ranjana Shelar, member of the village’s group gram panchayat.

Navaja got BSNL mobile network coverage just the previous year, Jadhav says. The village has 100-150 residents, he says, most of whom have moved to Pune or Mumbai for work. in Another village in Satara, Patherpunj, is in a worse state. Located on a mountain and famous for its extremely high rainfall, the village gets practically cut off from the rest of the world during the monsoon.

Overflowing streams flow over the almost 8 km long kucha road leading up to the village, meaning regular cars cannot pass through. Bigger SUVs are needed to cross the streams on the road. For a 16 km round trip, it costs Rs 2,500.

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Officials at the local tehsil office warn to not embark towards Patherpunj during the monsoon citing danger. “There is no network atop the mountain. If you get stuck, you will not be able to inform anyone,” an official warns.

Local MLA and Minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet Shambhuraj Desai has previously spoken about converting Patherpunj into a tourist destination. However, the reality on the ground seems far from it.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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