Satabdi does a U-turn, says ‘I am with Trinamool’

A day after voicing her discontent with her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy on Friday did an about-turn and said she was “with Trinamool”.

Following a meeting with Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Roy told reporters, “I am with Trinamool. I am staying with the party because of Mamata Banerjee. This is the time to stay together and put up a united fight. I have apprised Abhishek Banerjee of my complaints with the party. He has given assurances to address the issues. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow.”

There were reports that Roy might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Saturday. On Thursday, the three-time Birbhum MP had claimed in a Facebook post uploaded by her fans’ club that “some people” were stopping her from reaching out to people, and not informing her about party programmes.

“Recently, a lot of people are questioning my absence from party programmes. I want to tell them that I do want to reach out to people. But some people do not want me to reach out to them. As a result, information regarding party programmes is not shared with me. I am deeply pained by this…therefore, in this new year, I am trying to take a decision that will help me to be completely with the people…If I take any decision, then I will announce it at 2 pm on Saturday,” read the Facebook post.

When asked about a possible meeting with Shah, Roy had replied cryptically, “There are always chances of meeting people you know. There is not any scheduled meeting. But one can always meet people there.”

On Friday, the TMC reached out to her even as she resigned from the state government’s Tarapith Development Board. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh held an hour-long meeting with Roy in her south Kolkata residence. Later, Ghosh told reporters, “Satabdi Roy is an old friend. I had come to meet my friend. I have also come to know that BJP leader Mukul Roy had called her up and asked her to meet him tomorrow in Delhi.”

TMC MP Saugata Roy said the party would try to address Roy’s grievances and sort out any problem.

The Bengali actor-turned-politician first won the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. She kept her hold on the seat in 2014 and 2019. As the state gears up for the Assembly elections due in April-May, the TMC is fighting a battle of attrition. Several of its legislators, including Suvendu Adhikari and Sunil Mondal, have defected to the BJP.