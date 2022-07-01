Saradha scam: Main accused names Mukul Roy, Adhir Ranjan

After naming Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the main accused in the Saradha scam Sudipto Sen Thursday accused Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy and Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of being involved in the multi-crore Ponzi scheme.

On June 18, Sen had sent a prisoner’s petition to the chief metropolitan magistrate, naming Adhikari. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen claimed he had also mentioned the names of Roy and Chowdhury in the letter.

Sen, who had been produced in court in an old case on Thursday, claimed he had “paid Rs 90 lakh to Suvendu for the construction of a market in the Kanthi municipality area. He (Suvendu) once took Rs 50 lakh. He has taken money from me in different ways.”