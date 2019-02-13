Saradha scam: Kolkata top cop trying to influence probe, says TMC ex-MP Kunal Ghosh

Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said he has filed a fresh complaint with the CBI, accusing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar of trying to “influence” other key officials tied to chit fund scam probes.

Ghosh made the announcement after returning to Kolkata a day after the CBI concluded his questioning in Shillong. Kumar, on the other hand, was questioned for 11 hours Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport, Ghosh said, “I have submitted a written complaint to CBI, demanding strict action as Rajeev Kumar is trying to influence police officers who can play an important role in the investigation…”

The Kolkata Police Commissioner could not be reached for comment.