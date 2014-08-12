Saradha scam: ED, Sen commission meet to iron out conflict

Special Director of Enforcement Directorate Yogesh Gupta on Monday met Justice Shyamal Sen, Chairman of the Commission probing the Saradha chit fund scam.

The meeting was held to sort out areas of activities for the commission as well as the central government agency as chances of conflict over attachment of properties of the chit fund company were cropping up.

While the ED, the central government agency that has the power to investigate money laundering by an individual or an organisation is entitled to attach properties, the Sen Commission had been conferred the power by the Calcutta High Court to sell off properties of Saradha Group to pay depositors.

Incidentally. though it has seized about 60 cars and some other landed properties of Sudipta Sen, the commission has not yet been able to

auction them and has so far paid compensation to the depositors from the funds provided by the state government.

“The meeting was held to find out areas where we can co-operate with each other,’’ Mihir Bhattacharya, secretary of the commission, said after the meeting.

Meanwhile Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, on Monday lost consciousness at Presidency Jail, where he has been lodged.

He was sent to SSKM hospital for treatment and after a few hours he was sent back to the jail.

