Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Saradha scam: CID pressing Debjani to give statement against Suvendu & Sujan, says Mother

Speaking with mediapersons, Sarbani said she wrote to the CBI, which is conducting a probe into the multi-crore scam, that Debjani was told to “give a specific statement or else she will be implicated in other cases”.

The CID has, however, termed the allegations “false and baseless”.

In a letter to the CBI, Sarbani Mukherjee, the mother of Saradha chit fund scam accused Debjani Mukherjee, alleged that the West Bengal CID was pressing her daughter to give a statement that “BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty had received Rs 6 crore each from main accused Sudipta Sen in her presence”.

Speaking with mediapersons, Sarbani said she wrote to the CBI, which is conducting a probe into the multi-crore scam, that Debjani was told to “give a specific statement or else she will be implicated in other cases”. Debjani is currently lodged at the Dum Dum Correctional Home in this connection. Later, the leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted copies of Sarbani’s letter on his Twitter handle.

“Why CID is suddenly asking such questions after ten years? CID officers met her (Debjani) in jail and asked whether she had seen Suvendhu Adhikari and Sujan Chakraborty receiving money. She was asked to give a statement that she was present when the money was given. Debjani had never met them. CID officer is pressing my daughter to give a specific statement against them and has threatened to implicate her in cases. My daughter is already in jail for several years. I want all this to end,” said Sarbani.

In the letter, Sarbani claimed that “Recently I visited my daughter at the Dum Dum Correctional Home where s Debjani apprised me that she was under tremendous pressure from the CID, West Bengal Police. She also gave me a letter informing me that on August 2022, a CID officer, Inspector Abhijit Mukherjee, O.C. SIT, Bhawani Bhawan, Kolkata, met her and created pressure on her to say that Sudipta Sen paid Rs 6 crore to Suvendhu, the present Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, and Rs 6 crore to Sujan Chakraborty in her presence, otherwise she would be implicated in nine more cases”.

The CID has, however, termed the allegations “false and baseless”. “The false and baseless allegations raised in the petition dated September 7th purportedly submitted by the mother of Debjani Mukherjee, as circulated in the media, are categorically denied. CID WB as an investigating agency conducts investigations following due procedures of law and it will continue to do so. The media is requested to refrain from augmenting such false and malicious propaganda in any manner,” reads the CID statement.

The CID further stated that they came to know about the (Sarbani’s) letter from media reports. “Mother of one Debjani Mukherjee has raised some allegations against one officer of CID WB. It is clarified that Debjani Mukherjee, under investigation by CID in a case registered in 2017 under Joynagar police station was examined on August 23rd at Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in the presence of the staff of Correctional Home, including a woman staff, by the I.O. Her statement was duly recorded by the I.O. after obtaining an order from the concerned court,” said the CID.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:22:48 am
