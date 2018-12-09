Saradha scam: CBI summons to 4 senior police officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons for questioning to Arnab Ghosh, the then DC (detective department) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, and three senior police officials — Dilip Hazra, Shankar Bhattacharya and Prabhakar Nath — in connection with the Saradha scam, sources said. Besides, the investigative agency had already summoned SIT officials thrice in the last few months, sources said.

Advertising

Multiple cases of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy were reported with the Bidhannagar commissionerate in 2013 that blew the lid off the multi-crore Saradha scam in the state.

EXPLAINED Saradha shadow looms large on TMC's prospect With months left for the Lok Sabha polls, the central agencies may intensify their probe into the Saradha scam which may affect the prospects of the ruling TMC, political analysts say. “While the central agencies will be more active for which the TMC leaders will be at the receiving end, the state police will also be under pressure (from the state government) to defame and arrest BJP supporters in cases ranging from cheating or scam,

The four officers, who have been summoned, were members of the SIT team formed to investigate the Saradha scam after the arrests of Saradha group founder Sudipto Sen and his associate Debjani Mukherjee from Sonemarg in 2013, sources said.

The officers have been summoned as they were involved in the day-to-day interrogation of Sen and Mukherjee and were also responsible for taking into custody the incriminating documents, including the hard disks, pen drives and other dossiers seized from the alleged accused, sources said.

The state government had formed the SIT with officers from the state’s CID and Kolkata Police in 2013. The Saradha group in Bengal was accused of cheating more than a million investors by running a Ponzi scheme. After the scam was unearthed, the state government formed Rs 500 crore relief fund for small investors who had deposited money in the scheme to prevent them from going bankrupt.