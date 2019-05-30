Saradha scam: CBI questions IPS officer for over 9 hours

The CBI interrogated IPS officer Arnab Ghosh for nearly nine hours at CGO complex in Kolkata on Wednesday, over alleged suppression of evidence in the Saradha scam investigation. He has been asked to appear before the CBI again on Thursday, sources said. Earlier, he had been summoned twice, which he had evaded citing prior engagement.

Ghosh was the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) and one of the senior officers to probe the Saradha scam, while the cases were being investigated by Bidhannagar Police.

After the cases were registered, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. While former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar was the head of the team, Ghosh was also a member.

According to sources, Ghosh was asked about the initial investigation and whether Kumar was involved in the day-to-day development of the case. He was also asked on whose instruction they had conducted raids, and if he knew anything about “missing evidences”.

The CBI also interrogated another officer Prabhakar Nath in connection with the case.

Ghosh is presently posted in the CID as Special Superintendent. He was the Malda SP till the Eletion Commission removed him from the post. He was reinstated by the state government on Monday.