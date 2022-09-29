scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Saradha scam case: HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

The Kanthi police station in Purba Medinipur district had sent a notice to Adhikari on the basis of a letter from the Saradha Group founder and Chairman Sudipta Sen to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Calcutta High Court, Saradha scam, Saradha scam case, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsAdhikari later challenged that notice. The division bench, however, ruled that the state police can conduct a parallel probe in the matter.

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking CBI investigation in a Sarada scam case and allowed the state police to conduct its probe against Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly being a beneficiary in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The Kanthi police station in Purba Medinipur district had sent a notice to Adhikari on the basis of a letter from the Saradha Group founder and Chairman Sudipta Sen to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

More from Kolkata

Adhikari later challenged that notice. The division bench, however, ruled that the state police can conduct a parallel probe in the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:02:04 am
Next Story

Bengal CM inaugurates Puja pandals on home turf

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement