Saradha scam case: HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking CBI investigation in a Sarada scam case and allowed the state police to conduct its probe against Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly being a beneficiary in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The Kanthi police station in Purba Medinipur district had sent a notice to Adhikari on the basis of a letter from the Saradha Group founder and Chairman Sudipta Sen to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Adhikari later challenged that notice. The division bench, however, ruled that the state police can conduct a parallel probe in the matter.