Saradha-Narada fallout: How 2 scandals rewrote Mukul Roy’s political destiny

The passing of Mukul Roy marks the end of an era in West Bengal’s political history. Once the inseparable “second-in-command” to Mamata Banerjee, Roy was the organisational backbone of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from its inception in 1998.

Roy passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata early Monday. He was 71.

For years, Mamata Banerjee and Mukul Roy, the co-founders of the TMC, built the party from the ground up, but later this bond was slowly shattered by two corruption scandals.

However, his legacy was shadowed by two of the state’s biggest alleged corruption scandals: Saradha and Narada.

What started as a legal battle with central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) slowly turned into a wall of mistrust. While his colleagues were arrested, Mukul Roy, though questioned by the agency, had managed to avoid handcuffs, raising eyebrows within his own party.