Saradha Chit Fund Case: ‘Untraceable’ top cop surfaces, surrenders before court for bail

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is wanted by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund cases, appeared in public after nearly three weeks as he surrendered before the Alipore Court here, two days after the Calcutta High Court granted him anticipatory bail.

Kumar, who is currently Additional Director General of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which granted bail by the Alipore court on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday given anticipatory bail to the IPS officer, observing that it was not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation. A Division Bench of the High Court had said that Kumar, if arrested by the CBI, would have to be released immediately on bail by an appropriate court on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

On Thursday, Kumar surrendered before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Subrata Mukherjee and was granted bail as per the High Court order, his lawyer Gopal Haldar said.

The CBI had been looking for Kumar and conducted searches at several places in and around Kolkata over the past three weeks ever since a Single Bench of the High Court on September 13 vacated its interim order granting the top police officer protection from arrest. Kumar and the state government had, however, maintained that he was on leave.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. The scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar’s tenure as Bidhannagar police commissioner.

Kumar was part of the Special Investigation Team set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to CBI in 2014, along with other chit-fund cases. In February, Kumar was questioned by CBI in connection with the case for over five days in Shillong on a Supreme Court order. The CBI has accused Kumar of tampering evidence and shielding “influential persons” who allegedly benefitted from the ponzi scam.