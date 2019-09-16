Saradha Chitfund Probe: CBI knocks Nabanna doors, told to come on ‘working day’

A day after former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar failed to turn up for questioning before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case, a team from the probe agency on Sunday visited the state secretariat with letters for the top government officials.

The two-member CBI team arrived at Nabanna in the afternoon with letters addressed to the director general of police (DGP), chief secretary and home secretary, apparently seeking whereabouts of Kumar, currently the ADG of West Bengal CID.

Sources said that the CBI officers were carrying four letters, of which two meant for the DGP were received by his office. They, however, were asked to come on Monday for the letters addressed to the chief secretary and home secretary as their offices were closed on Sunday.

“We cannot disclose the contents of the letters. The letters for the chief secretary and home secretary were not accepted. They (Nabanna officials) have asked us to come again on Monday,” said a CBI officer, while leaving the state secretariat.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday had withdrawn Kumar’s protection from custodial interrogation. Following this, the CBI officers served another notice to Kumar to appear before them on Saturday for questioning.

However, Kumar did not appear before the agency.

The CBI sources said Kumar sent an e-mail seeking more time to appear before it.

People close to Kumar said he is seeking legal advice and can move the Supreme Court against the High Court order. He may also seek anticipatory bail in Calcutta High Court, they said.

Sources said that the CBI has called its counsel in Kolkata, Y J Dastur, to Delhi to discuss the legal steps if Kumar moves the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the Saradha scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases. He is accused of tampering with evidences in the case.