Saradha chit fund scam: Calcutta HC withdraws interim protection to Rajeev Kumar

The Calcutta High Court Friday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to West Bengal CID Additional Director General Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

Justice Madhumati Mitra on Thursday was hearing a petition seeking the quashing of a CBI plea for custodial interrogation of the former top cop. The Hiigh court in its order today, however, rejected Kumar’s plea seeking his appearance for questioning. He had approached the court after the agency served him a notice and summoned him twice to appear before it.

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. Kumar is also being questioned by the probe agency in connection with the Rose Valley scam in which a total of Rs 17,520 crore was raised from investors.

The CBI, meanwhile, has intensified its probe in ponzi scams in West Bengal and has questioned several top state leaders in the ongoing probe.

-with PTI inputs