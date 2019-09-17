Saradha chit fund case: CBI seeks info on Rajeev Kumar from state

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday visited the state secretariat, Nabanna, in Howrah and gave two letters to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary seeking information about former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with its investigation into the Saradha chit fund case.

Kumar, who has been accused by the CBI of tampering and withholding evidence and documents to shield influential people involved in the scam, was asked to appear before the agency on Monday. However, he did not turn up. Sources in the CBI said that the central probe agency has been trying to get in touch with Kumar but to no avail. Kumar is on leave since last Tuesday.