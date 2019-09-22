Saradha chit fund case Alipore court rejects Rajeev Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea

The Alipore court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection to the Saradha chit fund scam probe. The CBI had strongly opposed to Kumar’s plea and addressed him as an “absconder”.

In its submission, the CBI had said it was unable to establish any contact with Kumar, who had been accused of suppressing evidence crucial for the investigation. The court then sought a list of dates when Kumar had been summoned but failed to appear before the CBI. After CBI submitted the list, the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Meanwhile, the CBI failed to track down the location of Kumar despite continued search operations for the fourth day on Saturday. A five-member team paid a surprise visit to Bhawani Bhawan, CID headquarters, where Kumar is posted as the Additional Director General.

According to sources, CBI officials spent nearly 40 minutes inside the CID office. They handed over letters to CID officials, who were part of the Special Investigation Team that was headed by Rajeev Kumar, and was probing several chit fund scams earlier. CBI officials were told that Kumar was on leave and would not attend office till September 25, sources said. However, a CID official said, “The CBI officials were here for some formality and nothing else.”

CBI officials visited Kumar’s official residence in Park Street and also spoke to his wife, who is an IRS official. They are keeping an eye on Kumar’s personal staff. They suspect that he was accompanied by his staff wherever he was.

On Thursday, the CBI had moved the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at the Alipore court, seeking an arrest warrant against Kumar. The court disposed of CBI’s application saying the agency did not need its arrest warrant as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the Saradha chit fund case.

The ACJM said the CBI may proceed against Kumar, who is currently the additional director general of West Bengal CID, in accordance with the law. Following the court’s verdict, the CBI had issued fresh summons to Rajeev Kumar to appear before the agency on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kumar on Friday had filed an anticipatory bail plea, which was taken up for hearing by the Alipore district and sessions court, on Saturday.

“We strongly opposed the anticipatory bail application considering the social ramifications and importance of the investigation of the case. We have opposed the application considering free and fare investigation as directed by Honorable Supreme Court,” said CBI Counsel Kali Charan Mishra.

Earlier, Kumar had appealed to the Barasat sessions court for anticipatory bail plea that was disposed of.