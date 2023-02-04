scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Saradha case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 6 crore of Chidambaram’s wife, others

These properties (movable worth Rs 3.30 crore and immovable Rs 3 crore) were owned by Saradha Group and alleged beneficiaries of proceeds of crime generated by the firm, the federal agency said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 6.30 crore belonging to Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, and others in its ongoing investigation into the alleged chit fund scam involving the Saradha Group of Companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

These properties (movable worth Rs 3.30 crore and immovable Rs 3 crore) were owned by Saradha Group and alleged beneficiaries of proceeds of crime generated by the firm, the federal agency said. Apart from Nalini Chidambaram, the beneficiaries include Debendranath Biswas (former CPM MLA and IPS officer), Debabrata Sarkar and Anubhuti Printers and Publications owned by former Assam minister late Anjan Dutta.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 02:07 IST
