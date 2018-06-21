Saradha and Narada chit fund: CBI special director reviews ongoing probes, urges speed

Sources said CBI officials are likely to expedite progress in some probes after the meeting. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) Sources said CBI officials are likely to expedite progress in some probes after the meeting. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana held a review meeting with investigating officials in the state on Wednesday to take stock of developments in cases such as the Saradha and Narada chit fund scams.

Asthana, who arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday, wasn’t satisfied with the slow rate of progress in the Narada probe, sources said. He had also held a similar meeting on Tuesday. Sources said CBI officials are likely to expedite progress in some probes after the meeting.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee had questioned the Centre’s intentions after Asthana’s arrival in Kolkata.

“It’s politically motivated to haunt TMC in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he had told reporters on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered FIRs against 13 people including top TMC leaders, present BJP leader Mukul Roy (then with Trinamool) and IPS officer S M H Mirza in the Narada case in April 2017.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up in 2014 to probe the Saradha chit fund case following an order from the Supreme Court. In the last four years, the CBI has put together 58 different cases against the directors of the Sudipta Sen-run firm. A report related to the case was submitted to CBI headquarters a few months ago, sources said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App