scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Sarada Math president Pravrajika Bhaktiprana dies

Bhaktiprana was suffering from old age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan where she was admitted with high fever on December 5.

Bhaktiprana was 102
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Pravrajika Bhaktiprana, president of the Sri Sarada Math and Ramkrishna Sarada Mission, died after prolonged illness at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night. She was 102.

She breathed her last at 11:24 pm, an official of the monastic order said.

Bhaktiprana was suffering from old age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan where she was admitted with high fever on December 5.

Her condition deteriorated on Saturday following which she was put on ventilator.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister condoled the death of Pravrajika Bhaktiprana.

“I pay my tributes to Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji. She will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. My thoughts are with all members of the Order and devotees. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle, “I bear a heavy heart upon hearing of the demise of revered Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji, 4th President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. An incomparable loss for all the followers of the Order and the devotees at large. May she rest in
everlasting peace.”

Advertisement

Born in Calcutta in 1920 as Kalyani Banerjee, Bhaktiprana studied at Sardeswari Ashram and Hindu Girls’ School. After receiving proper training, she joined Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan, Tollygunge, as a nurse, in 1950.

More from Kolkata

She accepted sannyas in 1959. In 1998, she was made the vice-president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramkrishna Sarada Mission and became the fourth president of the
order in 2009.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:35:59 am
Next Story

Kota shocker: Three students die by suicide in separate incidents

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close