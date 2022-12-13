Sarada Math president Pravrajika Bhaktiprana dies

Pravrajika Bhaktiprana, president of the Sri Sarada Math and Ramkrishna Sarada Mission, died after prolonged illness at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night. She was 102.

She breathed her last at 11:24 pm, an official of the monastic order said.

Bhaktiprana was suffering from old age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan where she was admitted with high fever on December 5.

Her condition deteriorated on Saturday following which she was put on ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister condoled the death of Pravrajika Bhaktiprana.

“I pay my tributes to Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji. She will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. My thoughts are with all members of the Order and devotees. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle, “I bear a heavy heart upon hearing of the demise of revered Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji, 4th President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. An incomparable loss for all the followers of the Order and the devotees at large. May she rest in

everlasting peace.”

Advertisement

Born in Calcutta in 1920 as Kalyani Banerjee, Bhaktiprana studied at Sardeswari Ashram and Hindu Girls’ School. After receiving proper training, she joined Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan, Tollygunge, as a nurse, in 1950.

She accepted sannyas in 1959. In 1998, she was made the vice-president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramkrishna Sarada Mission and became the fourth president of the

order in 2009.